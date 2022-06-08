Sentencing in Jesse Hess murder case postponed to July

Judge Judith Cloete explained that she needed time to consider arguments before she could deliver a well reasoned, suitable and fair sentence.

CAPE TOWN - A man who murdered a teenager and her grandfather will be sentenced next month.

David van Boven and his accomplice, Tasliem Ambrose, who was only convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances, faced sentencing proceedings on Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old Jesse Hess and 85-year-old Chris Lategan were strangled to death in their Parow apartment in 2019.

Judge Judith Cloete explained that she needed time to consider arguments before she could deliver a well reasoned, suitable and fair sentence.

With the court going into recess next week, the matter has been postponed to 19 July.

Cloete said that she understood that the family needed closure and if she could conclude sooner, she would, but she wanted to give the matter her full attention.

On Tuesday, a relative of the deceased, Mervyn Lategan, took the stand and told the court that justice must take its course because it had been too long since the tragedy rocked their family.

Lance Hess also described his daughter as an opinionated, loving, bubbly young woman, who loved clothes, bags and shoes and who would never turn down an offer of food.

Besides the murder convictions, David van Boven, a relative of the slain Theology student, was also found guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances, sexual assault, fraud and theft.