Prospects of making profit from fuel remain bleak in SA

JOHANNESBURG - The war in the middle-east, competing economies, nuclear weapons, electric cars, climate change and the new way of life post-COVID – are but some of the factors that have contributed to high fuel hikes in South Africa.

So said scenario planner and futurist Clem Sunter when he spoke at the fuel retailers conference in Nasrec on Wednesday.

Participants discussed the challenges brought on by the exponential rise in fuel prices.

The array of listed global factors will influence the fuel industry beyond the devastating effects of the war in Ukraine - said Sunter.

Moreover, they will impact the fuel retailers when re-imagining the future of business.

The Fuel Retailers Association has called on the government to implement more long-term solutions beyond the fuel levy relief expected to end in August.

At the same time, Director of the National Association of Convenience Stores and Fuel Retailing in Europe Mark Wohltman said to survive - retailers will have to look beyond selling fuel at service stations.

"Knowing that fuel will not be the driver anymore the only thing will be to socialise. We have to offer something for our consumers to meet, to work, to hang out to socialise".

Industry players at the two-day conference are encouraged to save the industry by building new capabilities.