Ramaphosa set to face tough questions, disruptions in Parly over robbery claims

The president is under scrutiny over private business dealings involving the stashing of cash at his Limpopo farmhouse and allegations of a cross-border cover-up.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to face tough questions when he presents the Presidency’s budget at Parliament on Thursday.

Controversial former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, has laid a criminal complaint against the president, accusing him of money laundering and other charges.

Debate on Parliament’s budget on Tuesday gave a hint of drama to come.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Natasha Ntlangwini broke the rules of debate by accusing the president of crimes with no evidence to back it up and issued a direct threat to him.

"Mr Cyril Ramaphosa must step down. He’s a money launderer and a criminal and we’ll come for him. He will never have peace in this house.

Ntlangwini was told to leave the sitting after refusing to take back her words.

This and party leader Julius Malema’s threats to “disrupt” Ramaphosa should he not step down foreshadows a stormy sitting on Thursday, when the Presidency’s budget vote will be debated.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: I have never stolen money from taxpayers or anyone