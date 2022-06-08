President Ramaphosa appoints Owen Rogers as a ConCourt judge

The Presidency describes Rogers as a highly experienced judge who has served at the Western Cape division of the High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday appointed Owen Lloyd Rogers as a Constitutional Court judge.

In a statement, the Presidency said this appointment followed the president's consultation with the chief justice and leaders of political parties in the National Assembly.

An interview panel by the Judicial Services Commission recommended four names for the president to consider.