Prasa calls on CT public to help find those responsible for shooting contractors

On Tuesday, two contractors were shot and wounded while they were doing repairs along the central line, reportedly between Kalksteen and Bonteheuwel stations.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that it needed the public's help trying to find those responsible for an attack on a pair of its cable contractors.

Prasa's Nana Zenani said that the work formed part of efforts to recover the critical corridor.

"It is important that we locate the thieves so that we can stop the theft of cables and also set a standard when government wants to fix infrastructure that it must be respected and it must be understood that it is for the good of the community," Zenani said.