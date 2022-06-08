Police investigate another deadly mass shooting in Khayelitsha

Four people were shot dead in the township on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are investing yet another mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

This is the fifth mass shooting in Khayelitsha this year.

It is believed the township murders may be linked to a protection racket - where gangs are allegedly extorting local spaza shop owners.

The police's Novela Potelwa said no arrests have been made.

“Reports suggest that unknown gunmen entered the premises and fired several shots. An appeal is made to anyone with information that could help expedite the police investigation to contact the crime stop number 0860010111” said Potelwa.

Last month, another three people were shot dead in Ekuphumleni, in Khayelitsha.

At the time, Potelwa said the motive for the crime was unknown.