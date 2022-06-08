Playwright Napo Masheane launches international festival for women storytellers

The festival is a first of its kind in South Africa and will play host to local performers and those from Brazil, Canada, the UK, Lesotho, Botswana, Nigeria, Sweden, the USA, and Madagascar among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning South African playwright Napo Masheane has launched an international festival for women storytellers to connect and tell their stories.

The festival is a first of its kind in South Africa and will play host to local performers and those from Brazil, Canada, the UK, Lesotho, Botswana, Nigeria, Sweden, the USA, and Madagascar among others.

Masheane has had a career in the industry both as a playwright and a performer and this festival, which she has called 'Herstory: International theatre festival' will feature original work by women and for women.

It will take place at the Soweto Theatre from 1-7 August this year.

The festival coincides with the 10 year anniversary of the Soweto theatre.