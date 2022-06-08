Officials worried about measles cases in Gauteng, with Tshwane leading

Four cases of the highly contagious virus were reported across Gauteng last month - with three of these infections in the capital.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng has seen a number of measles cases, with Tshwane worried about a larger outbreak.

Four cases of the highly contagious virus were reported across Gauteng last month - with three of these infections in the capital.

The metro said while the cases were currently contained, the treatment of COVID-19 cases had seen the diversion of resources from routine immunisation.

This has left many children without protection against vaccine-preventable diseases.

The City of Tshwane said a number of factors were contributing to what was being called a perfect storm.

"Children, specifically those who are under the age of one, may develop complicated measles that may include pneumonia, eye complications and the inflammation of the brain," said the metro’s Sipho Stuurman.

Stuurman said the initial symptoms of measles were similar to that of the common flu or COVID-19, which usually included a fever, runny nose, red eyes and cough.

"Later on, a skin rash may develop in the form of tiny red spots then they spread to the rest of the body. So, parents are encouraged to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated."

The World Health Organization said the number of reported measles cases worldwide had increased by 79% in the first two months of this year compared to the same time last year.