Numsa to begin talks with Labour Dept to secure income for Comair workers

JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers union Numsa on Tuesday said that it was going to begin talks with the Department of Labour to try and secure an income for workers at cash-strapped Comair after the airline’s management could not commit to paying salaries at the end of this month.

Numsa, along with Solidarity and the Comair Pilots’ Association, met with the company’s CEO and business rescue practitioners (BRPs) for an update on the process to secure funding for the airline to resume operations.

Union leaders told angry workers that they would also be seeking legal counsel on how to hold the company accountable for the abrupt stoppage of operations last week, which has left thousands of jobs at risk.

Numsa’s Sandie Xheke said: “We are going to seek legal counsel as to how best to move with this. So far we don't have a legal opinion on the matter, but in terms of engaging them they have indicated very clearly they don't want specific help from the employees or stakeholders."

Meanwhile, the union's Frederick Mabaso said that besides the rising fuel price, COVID-19 and the earlier suspension of flights by the Civil Aviation Authority over safety concerns, Comair’s management and the BRPs couldn’t give satisfactory reasons for the company’s current financial situation.

“You know you are working with passengers every day and all the aircraft are full but as to why there is no money we don’t know. When did they decide to suspend the operations? Why was it done at the last minute?” Mabaso asked.

He said that their lawyers were present and observed the meeting and would advise on what legal route can be taken by angry workers.