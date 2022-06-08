Nothing good to expect from Q2 economic data - economists

On Tuesday, Stats SA released the GDP data for the first three months of the year, showing a 1.9% increase and the economy's return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic times.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists said that while the gross domestic product increase recorded in the first quarter of the year was encouraging, the reality was that the second quarter data would likely be bleak.

On Tuesday, Stats SA released the GDP data for the first three months of the year, showing a 1.9% increase and the economy's return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic times.

However, there have since been many negative factors locally and internationally which have affected sectors of the economy.

Stats SA's GDP publication reflected on the non-inclusion of data since the April floods in KwaZulu-Natal and some other parts of the country, which saw the government declare a national state of disaster as key infrastructure, including transport, was affected.

Economists said that there was nothing good to expect from the second quarter data, albeit that the first three months of the year edged the economy into pre-pandemic levels.

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman: "There are always risks and unfortunately as we look forward there's floods, load shedding, global inflation and local inflation rising, that unfortunately could take away some of that shine."

Don Consulting Group's chief economist Chifipa Mhango said that despite not having control over many of the areas that would influence a possible negative outcome in the second quarter, the country could change its focus.

"Where we have issues of energy supply, I think that's an area that we can control. The areas that we have challenges, of course, that's also the area where we can control any other issue it becomes a question of devoting the right resources in terms of cushioning the effects," Mhango said.

Manufacturing, trade, and finance were among the sectors that contributed to the positive growth in the first quarter.