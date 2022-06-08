Meyiwa trial: Defence pokes holes in forensic officer’s processing of evidence

The State’s first witness sergeant Thabo Mosia has been testifying in court for three weeks.

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court is set to continue hearing more on the processing of evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case on Wednesday.

He was the first forensic police officer on the scene.

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the soccer star at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Zandile Mshololo, lawyer for Sifisokuhle Ntuli, has accused Mosia of lying about the processing of exhibits from the murder scene and tampering with evidence.

Mshololo has refuted Mosia’s claim that he kept exhibits from the crime scene in his personal safe because it was a weekend.

Mosia has apologised to the court saying he got his dates mixed up.

He said after a lengthy day and night of investigations, he kept the exhibits in his personal safe before handing them in for processing on the next day.

Mshololo’s cross-examination was brought to an abrupt pause on Tuesday when the recording device in the court started malfunctioning.

Mosia returns to the witness stand on Wednesday morning.