Mapisa-Nqakula warns against parallel processes in Ramaphosa farm theft matter

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has cautioned against a rush of parallel processes in the wake of revelations about the theft two years ago of money stashed at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farmhouse.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing and has pledged his willingness to cooperate with law enforcement agencies’ investigations into his conduct.

Mapisa-Nqakula was replying to debate on Parliament’s budget on Tuesday when she issued the warning.

The United Democratic Movement wants an inquiry led by retired Constitutional Court judges.

The African Transformation Movement wants a parliamentary inquiry into whether Ramaphosa broke the law.

Mapisa-Nqakula urged caution: “The president has also indicated he is ready to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies so whatever it is that we do at the end of it all, we must not have parallel processes running. But also, there should not be a stampede. In isiXhosa, we say ‘uzakuyibhuda’.”

Mapisa-Nqakula explained further: “If you rush into something, ‘uzakuyibhuda’, you’ll go crashing into the wall.”

Ramaphosa will table the Presidency’s budget vote on Thursday afternoon.

