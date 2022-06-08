Mabuza tells MPs not to interfere in Ramaphosa's farm robbery investigation

Deputy President David Mabuza is facing National Assembly members a day before Ramaphosa's own appearance to table the Presidency budget.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has appealed to members of Parliament to not interfere and allow law enforcement agencies to investigate the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo farm.

Mabuza is appearing before the National Assembly on Wednesday to answer oral questions from MPs.

While the question Mabuza was dealing with was related to performance agreements for the Cabinet, a member did manage to sneak in a follow-up question about the robbery at the president's farm.

Mabuza told members that the robbery had been reported to the police and they should wait for the outcome of the investigation.

"We should allow the respective law enforcement agencies to investigate without our interference and finally make their investigation known. If they want to charge the President they will do so at a proper time."

Mabuza also dismissed any talk about Ramaphosa resigning due to the criminal allegations.

"I don't think we have reached a point that the president must step down. All I know is that a case has been opened."

He said people should not "jump the gun" and pre-empt the outcome of the investigation.