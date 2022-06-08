Mabuza says govt will have a chance to consider W.H.O's pandemic treaty

A negotiating body is consulting member states and international organisations on a working draft to be considered at a meeting of the World Health Assembly later this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza said Parliament would get a chance to consider and also ratify South Africa's signing of the Global Pandemic Treaty proposed by the World Health Organization.

Replying to questions at Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, he's told the house the treaty was aimed at ensuring effective global action on any future pandemics, including dealing with legal frameworks and access to vaccines.

A negotiating body is consulting member states and international organisations on a working draft to be considered at a meeting of the World Health Assembly later this year.

Deputy President David Mabuza said it was up to the national executive to conclude international agreements, but that Parliament would have the opportunity to look at and also to ratify the W.H.O's proposed global pandemic treaty.

The ACDP's Reverend Kenneth Meshoe wants the health minister to be told not to sign the treaty.

But Mabuza said Parliament would be able to have its say.

"Parliament will have an opportunity to deliberate on the report on the proposed treaty and make amendments where necessary, before it becomes law."