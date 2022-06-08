KZN teacher shot in head at school dies

The educator was shot in the head by an unknown suspect at a school in the north of Durban on Tuesday.

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal teacher who was shot at school has succumbed his wounds.

Police are investigating the murder.

KwaZulu-Natal Education head Muzi Mahlambi: "The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal can confirm that the educator that was shot at Riverdene school in Newlands West yesterday morning, succumbed in the evening at the hospital."