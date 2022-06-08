Go

KZN teacher shot in head at school dies

The educator was shot in the head by an unknown suspect at a school in the north of Durban on Tuesday.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
11 minutes ago

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal teacher who was shot at school has succumbed his wounds.

The educator was shot in the head by an unknown suspect at a school in the north of Durban on Tuesday.

Police are investigating the murder.

KwaZulu-Natal Education head Muzi Mahlambi: "The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal can confirm that the educator that was shot at Riverdene school in Newlands West yesterday morning, succumbed in the evening at the hospital."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA