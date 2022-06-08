Ismail Momoniat appointed as acting director-general of Treasury

Former Director-General Dondo Mogajane’s contract came to an end on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Director-General for Treasury Ismail Momoniat has been appointed to act in the top job at Treasury.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the ministry of finance announced Momoniat’s appointment as acting director-general effective as of 8 June.

Former Director-General Dondo Mogajane’s contract came to an end on Tuesday.

The ministry in April announced that Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and that he would instead be pursuing new opportunities outside of the public sector.

In the statement, the ministry said that Momoniat, who has served Treasury for 27 years, brings a wealth of experience to the position and has expressed its confidence that he would keep a “steady hand” on the till.