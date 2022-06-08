Fuel Retailers' Association conference thrusts fuel prices into the spotlight

The association said contrary to what consumers believe, retailers were also feeling the pinch of the rising price of fuel.

JOHANNESBURG - The Fuel Retailers' Association opened its two-day conference focusing on challenges in the sector amid record fuel prices on Wednesday.

Both local and global factors such as the ongoing war in Ukraine impacted the painful fuel price hikes.

The association's chief executive officer Reggie Sibiya said retailers were struggling.

"If you look at the current benchmark service station of 300,000 litres, you can barely survive with 14 petrol attendants if that volume drops by 30%, you are down to 8 petrol attendants and we are still one of the biggest employers. We employ over 80,000 employees in the sector, in a country that is in crisis as far as employment is concerned".