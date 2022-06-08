Farm robbery: Ramaphosa focused on budget vote, says Presidency

Pressure has been mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take the nation into his confidence about a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Ahead of his budget vote speech on Thursday, the Presidency has assured South Africans that President Cyril Ramaphosa is not at all distracted by allegations of criminality against him.

Last week, former Director-General at the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa - accusing him of concealing the crime from the police.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president was looking forward to updating the nation on the key priorities outlined in his State of the Nation Address.

"Without discounting the seriousness of the issues, he alluded that he is firmly focused on his task and this will be evident tomorrow when he delivers the Presidency budget speech of the 6th administration."

On Tuesday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema vowed to disrupt Ramaphosa if he did not step aside to face the criminal charges against him.

Magwenya said they would not be drawn into the threats.

"With respect to the anticipated disruption, we will leave that to people championing that, but we hope that the president will have an opportunity to engage and to report progress made thus far to the South African public."