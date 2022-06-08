Elton Jantjies spotted in Springbok camp

He was previously trending on social media for his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport.

The Springboks have begun their focused training with a group of 17 players for

their preparation camp ahead of the Castle Lager Incoming Series against Wales.

Skipper, Siya Kolisi and others world cup winning players were also among the players.

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies was also part of the 17-man squad training at Loftus on Wednesday

afternoon.

Jantjies is facing charges related to damage to property and contravention of the

Aviation Act.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said, "you're [innocent until] proven guilty;

he must be proven guilty of something. Other than that, we are working with him

on the rugby stuff here during the camp."

This suggests that come kickoff on 2 July, in the first of three matches against Wales, Jantjies might be available for selection.