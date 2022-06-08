EFF vows to disrupt Ramaphosa in Parly when he delivers Presidency budget vote

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the media on Tuesday at the party's Johannesburg headquarters where he called on the president to step aside amid criminal allegations against him.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has vowed to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament when he delivers the budget vote for his office on Thursday.



EFF leader Julius Malema addressed the media on Tuesday at the party's Johannesburg headquarters, where he called on the president to step aside amid criminal allegations against him.

Last week, former director-general at the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa, accusing him of concealing a crime from the police.

This involved a robbery at a farm owned by the president.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Presidency said that Ramaphosa would update the nation on Friday on the progress of government since delivering the State of Nation Address this year.

But Malema said that the president’s duties must be delegated to Deputy President David Mabuza.

“Budget must be addressed by the deputy president because the president must be at the police station explaining himself,” Malema said.

He said that they will treat Ramaphosa the same way they treated Zuma if he insists on going ahead with delivering the budget vote.

Malema said that moving forward, the EFF would mobilise people to stop recognising Ramaphosa as their president if he failed to step aside until an investigation into Fraser’s allegations had been concluded.

WATCH: Malema on the arrest of the Guptas: Give me a picture of them in prison first