EFF rejects Ismail Momoniat's appointment as acting DG at Treasury

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has rejected the appointment of Ismail Momoniat as acting Director-General of the National Treasury.

Momoniat's appointment was announced on Wednesday by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

The EFF has accused Momoniat - who has worked at the Treasury for 27 years - of being central to the Treasury's efforts to undermine transformative and progressive legislative proposals in Parliament.

The party's spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys has called for a younger professional at the Treasury to be given an opportunity to bring fresh ideas to the department.

"We are aware as the EFF that there are plans to keep Momoniat beyond his retirement years in the National Treasury. Now, we have young professionals at there that are highly skilled, and they should be allowed to do their jobs without being micromanaged by people who should be at home looking after their grandchildren, instead they want to keep Momoniat there."

His appointment follows the resignation of former Director-General Dondo Mogajane, who worked in the ministry for 23 years.