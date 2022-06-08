Businessman Hamilton Ndlovu blacklisted from doing business with state

On Tuesday, Ndlovu was ordered to pay back R158 million that he received through irregular PPE contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal has ordered that controversial businessperson Hamilton Ndlovu be blacklisted from doing business with the state.

On Tuesday, Ndlovu was ordered to pay back R158 million that he received through irregular PPE contracts.

The multi-million rand tender worth R172 million was awarded by the National Health Laboratory Service to Ndlovu and his associated companies.

The Special Investigating Unit said that it would now auction luxury properties worth R32 million linked to Ndlovu.