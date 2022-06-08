Body found floating at sea in Simon's Town

The NSRI said duty crew were activated following police reports of a body sighted by an eyewitness off Long beach.

CAPE TOWN - A body has been found afloat at sea in Simon's Town.

Police divers recovered the body on Tuesday.

It appears that the man could have been a worker at the local road works earlier in the morning.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSIR) said duty crew were activated following police reports that an eyewitness sighted a body off Long Beach.

In a separate incident, NSRI Kleinmond duty crew were deployed after eyewitness reports of a body drifting offshore in Hangklip, between Gordons Bay and Kleinmond.

The NSRI said it was not clear if the body of the deceased man could be that of a man who went missing in the area the previous week.