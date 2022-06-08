ANC often uses basic income grant as tool to shore up electoral support - CDE

JOHANNESBURG - The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) on Tuesday said that talk of the establishment of a basic income grant in the country was often used by the African National Congress (ANC) to shore up electoral support.

Describing the scheme as unaffordable, the think tank told reporters at the launch of a report on poverty and the basic income grant that if implemented, it would further compound the low economic growth.

During his ANC January 8 statement address, Ramaphosa said that there was a clear need for some form of income support for unemployed and poor South Africans based on clear principles of affordability and sustainability.

Since then, he and other ANC government officials have said that they were considering the feasibility of the scheme.

The CDE’s executive director Ann Bernstein said: “Our line of argument is that public spending in South Africa already exceeds the bounds of what is affordable. Adding a large new spending commitment will make matters worse.”

The CDE pegs the possible cost of the income grant at a cost of between R200 billion and R400 billion while emphasising that to make any meaningful difference to the poverty crisis, the scheme would need to be expensive.

Over 50% of South Africans are poor.