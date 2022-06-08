After their capture, still no word on progress of extraditing Gupta duo to SA

Rajesh and Atul Gupta were arrested in Dubai on Monday, making headlines in South Africa and abroad.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 36 hours after the arrest of the two Gupta brothers, there is still no word on whether progress has been made in extraditing them to South Africa.

The arrests of two Gupta brothers this week has been lauded as a positive step in the country’s quest for accountability for state capture.

Fugitives from justice, Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested by law enforcement authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

Corruption Watch said that they hoped that more arrests of senior officials and Gupta associates would now follow, along with a series of successful prosecutions.

Many South Africans have been applauding the arrest of the two brothers after billions were taken in taxpayers' money but there is also widespread caution and speculation as to when or if the two will be brought to this country.