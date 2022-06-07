Why justice for crimes against apartheid activists is vital for South Africa

'The reason we were able to go through a peaceful transition is because these families made the ultimate sacrifice'.

JOHANNESBURG - Human rights activists say that bringing Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) matters and other apartheid-era crimes to a close is crucial for South African society at large, and not only for the victims and their families.

After years of stalling, the prosecuting authorities finally now appear to be giving these cases the attention they deserve.

During her briefing before the Portfolio Committee, National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi last week acknowledged time was not on the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) side and that it had to act with “a real sense of urgency”.

And over the last six months, she said further, the NPA established a dedicated TRC component and re-opened a total of 38 investigations into deaths of detainees - including that of Nokuthula Simelane and Imam Harron.

The progress has been welcomed by the likes of Moray Hathorn, an attorney with Webber Wentzel, a company that has worked on several of these matters.

Hathorn said, though, that the State’s reluctance to charge apartheid-era perpetrators with crimes against humanity, in terms of customary law, remained a problem.

"Unless one has that brought in, it’s not a full indictment because obviously, these were crimes committed in defence of the apartheid system," Hathorn said.

Even if they are ultimately convicted, there’s a good chance the perpetrators in these matters - many of whom who are now in their twilight years - will never see the inside of a jail cell. But Hathorn said that from his engagements with affected families, this wasn’t their primary concern.

“It’s not vengeance; it’s trying to establish the truth of what happened to their loved ones,” he said.

He also said that concluding these cases was vital for the country.

“It’s very important that justice be done, otherwise the wound and the scar can never heal,” he said.

Yasmin Sookaal, an attorney and a former TRC commissioner as well as the executive director of the Foundation for Human Rights, meanwhile said that the victims and their families had a “right to the truth” in terms of international law and that getting to the bottom of what had really happened in these matters could also go a way to preventing it from ever happening again.

"I think what’s important about these cases is we need to understand the trend and the systemic way this was done by the state," she said.

She also said that it was about "the politics of the transition" [from apartheid to democracy].

"The reason we were able to go through a peaceful transition is because these families made the ultimate sacrifice … Ending this with an accountability assurance for them is the final commitment to the rule of law, really. Without that, it makes a mockery of the compromises that were made," Sookal said.