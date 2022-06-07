WC govt calls for scrapping of all COVID-19 restrictions in SA

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the province was currently experiencing a decline in infection rates and the time to prioritise the economy had arrived.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape provincial government has called for an end to all COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Winde held a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

According to the latest data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, there is a decline on all COVID-19 infections and deaths across the nine provinces.

Winde said he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa – calling on him to urgently convene a Presidential Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 and begin work towards removing all restrictions linked to the virus.

"So what I'm calling for is time now that we get our convention centres back up to full capacity without any restrictions or regulations that our congregations in places of worship must be able to go back to full capacity, our theatres must go back to full capacity, our stadiums".

Winde said the most logical way forward is for society to learn to live with the virus whilst still upholding risk mitigation measures such as the wearing of masks.