Various KZN ANC regions set to visit Jacob Zuma's home in show of solidarity

Mbuso Kubheka regional chairperson, Ntuthuko Mahlaba, said that the visit was to support Zuma.

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) members from various KwaZulu-Natal regions will on Tuesday visit the home of former President Jacob Zuma in what they describe as a stand of solidarity with him.

Last week, some party members and provincial leaders attended a prayer session held there.

Zuma was released from the Estcourt correctional facility on medical parole after being jailed for contempt of court last year.

The homestead of the former president seems to be enjoying the visits of scores of ANC supporters lately.

Last week, hundreds gathered for a prayer, and now, ANC regional leaders will be visiting him.

"Our aim is to go and show solidarity to him because he is one of our leaders and we want to assure him he is not alone. We don’t want him to feel isolated," Mahlaba said.

He said that the regional leaders would bring gifts of livestock.

"We decided to get him some cows. We are taking some cows to him," Mahlaba said.

Zuma, who is currently facing corruption charges, is due to appear in court in August this year.