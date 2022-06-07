UCT beefs up security after mid-year exams disrupted

Monday’s mid-year exams were disrupted by workers whom UCT claims are not students or employed at the university.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town on Tuesday said that its security guards have their eyes peeled for any more intruders on campus.

Monday’s mid-year exams were disrupted by workers whom UCT claimed were not students or employed at the university.

It’s understood that the disgruntled workers want permanent postings.

The university’s management said that it had since roped in the police and would lay criminal charges against the intruders.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “Due to the importance of securing the exam venues as well as protecting the rights of students to complete their mid-year exams in a conducive environment and the fact that the individuals causing the disruptions were neither staff nor students at UCT, in terms of its processes, UCT requested the SAPS to come onto our campus.”