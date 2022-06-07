The fight for Nokuthula Simelane's justice: a timeline

A time line of events as Nokuthula Simelane's sister fights for justice for her killing.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial for Nokuthula Simelane's killing is to represent a significant moment in the long-standing fight for justice, not just for Simelane but for victims of apartheid crimes around the country.

But it has been almost 40 years since her killing for the people involved to be brought to book.

It wasn’t until 2016 and after Simelane’s sister, Thembisile Simelane-Nkadimeng, secured a court order compelling the police to investigate that the three officers in question, together with a fourth, Msebenzi Radebe, made their first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on charges of murder.

Eyewitness News looks back at the case.

1983: Nokuthula Simelane goes to the Carlton Centre to meet with another MK member. She’s never seen again.

1985: After two years of searching for their daughter with no luck, her parents - Ernestina and Matthews Simelane - turn to the media. Her picture is published and a police officer who guarded her in Vlakplaas recognises her and comes forward. He reveals she was severely assaulted and that the last time he saw her, she was in a bad way. An investigation is instituted but she is still not found.

1995: Information comes to light that Simelane was kidnapped by members of the Security Branch, held for weeks on end and tortured.

1999: A total of seven former apartheid police apply to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) for amnesty for Simelane’s abduction. Five also apply for amnesty for her torture. No one applies for amnesty for her murder, though. Instead, the majority maintain they in fact “turned” Simelane and that she was redeployed as a spy for the state.

2001: The TRC grants amnesty to all those who applied for it for Simelane’s abduction. Two of those who applied for amnesty for her torture are also granted it. The commission finds the other three - Willem Coetzee, Anton Pretorius and Frederick Mong - lied about “the duration and extent” thereof though and their applications are refused.

2001: Her father, Matthews Simelane, passes away from a heart attack.

2007: Simelane’s sister, Thembisile Nkadimeng, together with other affected families, lodges a legal challenge to new amendments to the NPA’s Prosecution Policy, which effectively creates a "backdoor amnesty".

2008: The challenge is successful.

2015: Nkadimeng moves an application to force the authorities to investigate.

2016: Coetzee, Pretorius and Mong - together with a fourth former security police officer, Msebenzi Radebe - are charged with Simelane’s murder. Radebe is also charged with her abduction. They make their first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court and are released on bail of R5,000 each.

2016: The accused apply for state funding to cover their legal fees. They are, however refused.

2018: After the accused take their bid for state funding for their legal fees to court, they are successful.

2019: Simelane’s family goes to court and has her officially declared deceased.

2019: Radebe passes away.

2021: Mong passes away.