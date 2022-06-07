Tazne van Wyk murder trial delayed after accused attacked en route to court

The Western Cape High Court has postponed the alleged killer's trial to Wednesday to give him time to recover from Monday morning's assault.

CAPE TOWN - The trial of a man accused of the rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk has hit a minor delay after he was attacked so badly that he needed urgent medical attention.

The little girl was last seen alive walking to a tuck shop near her Connaught Estate home in February 2020 and more than a week later, police arrested her alleged killer in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

The accused, who Eyewitness News is not naming to protect some of his alleged victims, then led police to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

The Western Cape High Court has postponed the alleged killer's trial to Wednesday to give him time to recover from Monday morning's assault.

The court heard that the accused was attacked by two men in the truck en route from Pollsmoor Prison and needed urgent medical attention.

During Monday's brief proceedings, the accused sat in the dock and pulled down his face mask, exposing his injuries.

His face was swollen and parts had already turned red and purple in colour.

He'd been bleeding.

The man grimaced as he struggled to stand up to allow the court orderly to handcuff him and then slowly hobbled toward the stairs that lead down to the holding cells.

It's not yet clear who was responsible for the attack.