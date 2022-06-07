Stats SA says 8 industries recorded positive growth in Q1 of this year

The economic growth returned to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels – showing that the pressures felt over the past two years were beginning to ease.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said eight industries recorded positive growth in the first quarter of the year.

Manufacturing led the pack with a 4.9% increase.

The latest data released on Tuesday - show that the economy grew by 1.9% between January and March.

Meanwhile, finance, real estate, business services and trade - also made meaningful contributions to the growth.

"Manufacturing contributed 0.6 percentage point while it grew at 4.9%. It was followed by trade as well as by finance both which contributed 0.4 percentage point each while they grew at 3.1 as well as 1.7% respectively," said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke.