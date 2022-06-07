Who was Nokuthula Simelane? Thembisile Nkadimeng's beloved sister

Having to learn about her sister from second-hand information, Thembisile Nkadimeng has made it her life's purpose to hear about the sister she never knew.

JOHANNESBURG - Asked what she remembers most strongly about her older sister, Nokuthula Simelane, Thembisile Nkadimeng doesn’t skip a beat.

"I remember her eyes," she says. "My eyes are like her eyes. We have big eyes. We got them from my father and my grandmother."

Almost 40 years since Simelane's disappearance, two former security police officers are set to stand trial for her murder. The case on Monday was postponed after one of the accused suffered from a cognitive condition.

The sisters - together with their two brothers - grew up in what Thembisile describes as the then small, dusty township of Mzinoni in Bethal, Mpumalanga, under the watchful eyes of their parents, Ernestinah and Matthew Simelane.

Thembisile Nkadimeng shows an image of her sister on her cellphone. Picture: Supplied by Thembisile Nkadimeng

Their family was always all involved in the struggle and so there were constant security concerns.

But it was a "beautiful, small community environment," Thembisile says. "Every elderly person was a parent, knew you, knew your father. You played in the streets."

When Nokuthula disappeared in 1983 aged 23 and was - as it later emerged - abducted, tortured and killed by security police, Thembisile was just nine-years-old.

She remembers things like the way Nokuthula ate.

"I remember her weird eating habits. She would always eat dessert first," she says with a giggle.

And she remembers her cooking.

Nokhutula studied at the University of Swaziland but would return home for the holidays from June until August

"She was already politically involved and under police watch, so she spent most of her time in the house and she would cook for us. I remember her hearty meals. And it was winter and in Bethal, it gets cold in winter. And when I’d come back from school, there’d be soup," Thembisile says.

An old photograph of Nokuthula Simelane. Picture: Supplied by Thembisile Nkadimeng

Her sister also always had a book in her hand and was a snappy dresser, too, she says.

"My mum still has some of my sister's possessions that she knew she loved - clothes, a dress, jackets," she says. "She gave quite a bit to me while I was growing up but there are still treasured items she kept."

Academically, meanwhile, Nokuthula was "brilliant".

She disappeared just days before she was due to graduate with her Bachelor in Administration. In the end, the degree was conferred to her in absentia. Thembisile and her family attended the ceremony.

"I remember my mum crying in the morning. And they were calling all the names and they read her name and they read her distinctions, the first classes she got, the overall degree and then they said: in absentia."

Nokuthula Simelane's mother, Ernestinah Simelane, stands next to the life-size statue of her daughter, erected in her hometown of Bethal. Picture: Supplied by Simelane family

But these memories are limited, with Thembisile describing her grief as a being for "a sister I never knew, really".

And so she has spent her life trying to find out not just what happened to Nokuthula but who she was.

"Whenever it comes to my knowledge that someone knew my sister, I try and reach out. Of course, some don’t open that door but I try to ask them who she was."

In this way, she has learnt things she would never otherwise have known: "like how my sister would light up a party. And she was in a gumboot team - I mean, I’ve got the pictures," she says with a laugh.

But there are questions she will never know the answer to - like what her sister would have done with her life.

"I know she loved people," she says.

Their father was a successful business owner and so the family never really wanted for much.

"But Nokuthula was always concerned with other people - what do they need? How can we help them?" she says,

"That was Nokuthula, that was who she was."

An image of the life-size statue of Nokuthula Simelane, erected in Bethal, Mpumalanga, the MK operative's hometown. Picture: Supplied.