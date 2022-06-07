SIU uncovers 40,000 fraudulent IDs used to renew vehicle licenses

The Presidency said the the trucking industry was the main culprit in the use of ID numbers of dead people to avoid paying fines.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said over 40,000 ID numbers of deceased people are being used to renew vehicle licences.

This was uncovered by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) during an analysis of the ENATIS system, it added.

Presidency officials gave parliament watchdog Scopa an update on SIU proclamations and investigations on Tuesday.

The Presidency said the the trucking industry was the main culprit in the use of ID numbers of dead people to avoid paying fines.

Jonathan Timm from the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation based in the Presidency, said there was now a process to remove the ID numbers from the system:

“And there's quite an interesting back story about how the SIU have identified a kind of scam that utilises the transferring of money owed to deceased ID numbers on the ENATIS database, thus allowing a kind of cleansing of the system.’’

Timm also told Scopa of an analysis of PPE disciplinary cases on the government payroll system.

He said it revealed that certain officials who resign to avoid sanction are not being properly recorded and are able to get employment elsewhere.