Senzo Meyiwa: State's first witness to face grilling over his qualifications

Sergeant Thabo Mosia is back on the witness stand on Tuesday morning for further cross-examination.

PRETORIA - The State’s first witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial will have to prove his qualifications on Tuesday as the defence has put his competence under scrutiny.

He was the first forensic police officer on the scene of Meyiwa’s murder.

The Bafana Bafana captain and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in 2014.

Mosia said that before he attended the scene of Meyiwa’s murder, he had received some basic training in forensics.

Defence advocate, Zandile Mshololo, asked Mosia: “At the time when you attended the crime scene in this matter, you had not done any study regarding forensic investigations?”

He said that he had.

Mosia has repeatedly told the court that there was a policy that the crime management task team should be called to certain scenes, saying that’s why he abandoned his initial investigation on the night Meyiwa was killed.

Mshololo has also asked that Mosia bring proof of this policy to Tuesday’s court proceedings.