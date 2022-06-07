Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Forensic officer Mosia grilled on his qualifications

Advocate Zandile Mshololo kicked off her cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Mosia by asking about his qualifications.

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court has heard how a fragmented bullet that had been heavily disputed by the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial was linking the men accused of his murder to the crime.

This has come out during cross-examination led by Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is the lawyer for accused number five, Sifisokuhle Ntuli.

The five men who are in the dock are accused of a robbery at the home of singer Kelly Khumalo, where the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.

As promised Mosia has brought proof of his BTech qualification in forensic investigation, saying even though that was completed years after Meyiwa's murder, he had completed several advanced crime courses before.

Mshololo has moved back to the scene of the crime, questioning Mosia on a fragmented bullet that was found on the kitchen counter.

The defence has alleged that the bullet was planted there after Mosia had left the crime scene.

Mosia has conceded that on his initial visit he did not see the bullet on the kitchen counter.