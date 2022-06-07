Sentencing proceedings in Jesse Hess murder case expected to get under way

Sentencing proceedings are expected to begin on Tuesday morning about a month after David van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose were convicted in the Western Cape High Court.

CAPE TOWN - The men implicated in the murder of a UWC student and her grandfather will on Tuesday face sentencing proceedings in the Western Cape High Court.

Jesse Hess and Chris Lategan were killed in their Parow apartment in August 2019.

The femicide was among several during that time that sparked national outrage.

Van Boven, a relative of 19-year-old Theology student Jesse Hess, was found guilty on two counts of murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, sexual assault, fraud and theft.

Ambrose, his accomplice, was only convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan, were found strangled.

A laptop, rings, cellphones and two TVs were stolen from the apartment.