SA economy returning to pre-pandemic levels with Q1 growth of 1.9% - Stats SA

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said that South Africa’s economy grew by 1.9% in the first quarter of 2022, returning to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

The entity released the gross domestic product data on Tuesday morning.

The positive growth follows similar trends in the past year, with GDP growing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the total growth for the year to 4.9%.