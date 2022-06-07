SA economy grew by 1.9% in Q1, returning to pre-pandemic levels - Stats SA
Stats SA says South Africa’s economy grew by 1.9% in the first quarter of 2022, returning to pre-pandemic levels.
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said that South Africa’s economy grew by 1.9% in the first quarter of 2022, returning to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
The entity released the gross domestic product data on Tuesday morning.
The positive growth follows similar trends in the past year, with GDP growing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the total growth for the year to 4.9%.
