SA economy grew by 1.9% in Q1, returning to pre-pandemic levels - Stats SA

Stats SA says South Africa’s economy grew by 1.9% in the first quarter of 2022, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

FILE: Workers on a vehicle assembly line. Picture: @FordSouthAfrica/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said that South Africa’s economy grew by 1.9% in the first quarter of 2022, returning to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

The entity released the gross domestic product data on Tuesday morning.

The positive growth follows similar trends in the past year, with GDP growing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the total growth for the year to 4.9%.

This was a great improvement in comparison to the 6.4% contraction observed in 2020 when the pandemic was at its peak.

The leading industries which contributed to the first quarter’s outcomes are in manufacturing at 4.9%, adding a 0.6 percentage point to GDP.

Stats SA said that the petroleum, chemical products, rubber, and plastic product divisions made the largest contribution to the increase.

GDP grew by 3% year-on-year.

