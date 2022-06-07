Pupils at Free State school hostel affected by blaze to receive counselling

Three pupils are recovering in hospital after Sunday's blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Education Department on Monday said that pupils at Dr Block Secondary School in Heidedal, Bloemfontein, will receive counselling following a fire that damage their hostel.

The department said that all other children had been safely evacuated to temporary accommodation.

The department's Howard Ndaba is pleading for donations of food, clothing and toiletries, as the pupils have lost all their belongings.

“We are also accommodating them at different accommodations so that when we finalise this problem but they are continuing with their studies.”