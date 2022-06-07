Cable thieves shoot two Prasa officials

It's understood the incident happened between Kalksteen and Bonteheuwel stations.

CAPE TOWN - Cable thieves have shot and wounded two Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) contractors.

It's understood the incident happened between Kalksteen and Bonteheuwel stations.

Prasa said they were conducting repairs along the Central Line, which has been offline for years.

The work formed part of efforts to recover the corridor, Prasa said.

“The actual work that the contractors were doing was to actually re-signal the lines which was to put back the copper cables.’’

Prasa's Nana Zenani said they were still investigating what exactly happened: “We don’t have full details at the moment but it seems as though the thieves had wanted to steal the actual roll of the copper lines before they had been strung up.’’