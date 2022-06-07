ActionSA optimistic about extradition of Gupta brothers

In a statement issued on Monday night, the Justice Minister’s office revealed it had received information from the United Arab Emirates that the fugitive brothers had been arrested there.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have started weighing in on the recent arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

While they’ve welcomed the news, ActionSA, at least, has also expressed concerns around what it describes as “a tendency for criminal justice matters to be treated like the internal issues of the ANC”.

Dubai police have since confirmed the arrests adding that they relate to, among others, money laundering.

But local authorities were keeping mum on the details.

The arrests come after Interpol earlier this year issued a red notice for the brothers, in connection with R25 million’s worth of graft that took place under the Estina Dairy Farm Project.

ActionSA said it’s placed its legal teams on a watching brief and that they’ll be monitoring, “every step of the process” and keeping an eye out for any signs of interference from the governing party.

The party vowed to take the matter to court should the ANC play fowl.

"We remain optimistic that this arrest will lead to the extradition of the Guptas, the extraction of further evidence against others involved in State Capture, the incarceration of all individuals involved and the seizing of assets to recoup the losses to our country," said the party in a statement.

Moreover, ActionSA said while it’s optimistic about the Gupta's arrests - it’s seen “time and time again how leaders of government have done what’s right for the ANC and not for the people of South Africa”.

The DA, meanwhile, said it’s hopeful this marks the beginning of the arrests and prosecutions of those responsible for the mass-scale looting of the country’s state resources.

It also said it looked forward to more information becoming forthcoming in the near future and that transparency in this matter was crucial.

Meanwhile, legal experts said while the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in the UAE should be welcomed as an important milestone in the drawn out matter, it was only the start to secure justice.

The University of Pretoria's Dr Llewelyn Curlewis said the Gupta brothers’ next port of call would in all likelihood be their nearest high court - or the equivalent thereof - where they would try and get their arrests set aside.

If they succeed, then it would be back to square one. But should they fail, extradition proceedings would follow, and they would be placed on an aeroplane and sent back to South Africa.

"They will then be handed over to the Saps [South African Police Service] in OR Tambo, taken to the nearest police station and mag court. The charges will then be put to them and then the matter will be postponed for further investigation and the setting of a trial date in the high court."

In the best case scenario, Curlewis said a conviction could follow within a year or two of the brothers’ arrival in the country but that they would probably appeal it all the way up to the Constitutional Court, which would see the case span several years before finalisation.

Advocate Paul Hoffman - who also heads up NPO Accountability Now - also said it’ll be a long haul to get the matter to trial.

"There will be a lot of legal sparring and back-and-forth and charges relating to state capture in many forms will feature on a very long charge sheet, and you can expect it to start sometime in the next five years".