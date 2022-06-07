Police hunting suspects after three people killed in Gugulethu

Police said that the occupants of a white Toyota Corolla opened fire on a group of five people on Sunday night on the corners of Malunga Street and NY8.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are searching for the killers of three people in Gugulethu.

Two men and a woman were killed.

The police's Andre Traut said that two others were wounded and admitted to hospital.

"SAPS have implemented the 72-hour activation plan to probe the circumstances around the murder of three people and the attempted murder of two others in Gugulethu. An appeal is made to the public to approach us with information anonymously by calling on CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or by using the MySAPS mobile application."