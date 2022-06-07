Numsa to meet with Comair management, BRPs over airline's financial problems

Tuesday’s meeting comes amid fears of a jobs bloodbath after Comair announced the indefinite suspension of all Kulula and British Airways flights due to liquidity issues.

JOHANNESBURG - Metalworkers’ union Numsa will on Tuesday afternoon meet with the management and business rescue practitioners at Comair to discuss the fate of the struggling airline operator.

Tuesday’s meeting comes amid fears of a jobs bloodbath after Comair announced the indefinite suspension of all Kulula and British Airways flights due to liquidity issues.

Last week, Comair said that it was doing all it can to secure funding.

But Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that Comair’s management was not playing open cards: “Numsa posed questions to the Comair CEO Mr Orsmond last week and we received unsatisfactory answers about an issue that could potentially result in the loss of over 1,200 direct jobs and 1,000 of indirect jobs. Our members are concerned for their future as rumours of the airline’s possible liquidation are circulating, but management is not giving direction.”