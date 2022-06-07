Comair is weeks away from liquidation - Numsa tells workers

This follows a tense stakeholder meeting with unions, Comair’s CEO Glenn Orsmond and the business rescue practitioners at the airline’s Kempton Park offices on Tuesday afternoon where the struggling airline’s fate was discussed.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa has told workers that Comair said it was just weeks away from liquidation if they didn't urgently secure investors to get them flying again.

Workers fear they won’t get paid this month after Comair abruptly grounded its Kulula and British Airways planes last week citing crippling cash flow problems.

Numsa shop steward Sandile Xekhe told the group of about 100 workers gathered there that the situation was dire.

"The BRPs are quite hostile and there are literally just two options: it's either they get funding or they wind down."

Xheke also painted a grim picture for the month ahead.

"They don’t want to commit to paying our salaries this month end, they don’t want to pay back pay what is due to us, they're also not able to commit to paying the medical aid during this process."

Numsa said it was doing all in its power to cushion workers from the hardship brought on by the collapse of operations at the airline - including securing some income at the end of the month.

It warned workers that liquidation is the worst possible outcome.