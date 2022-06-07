No blood was found where Senzo Meyiwa was allegedly shot, court told

The Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus in 2014.

PRETORIA - The intrigue in the Senzo Meyiwa case continued on Tuesday. This as the Pretoria High Court heard how there was no blood found at the spot where Meyiwa was shot in the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Five men have been appearing in the dock for robbery and the 2014 murder of the football star.

Eight years later, only one State witness has been heard in the trial, which kicked off in April.

Sergeant Thabo Mosia - who is on his third week of testimony since the start of the case - told the court that when he arrived on the scene of the crime to carry out his forensic work, Meyiwa had already been taken to hospital.

He said while he did not see his body, he was told that the footballer was shot in the kitchen where a scuffle had broken out with the accused. However, there was no blood on the kitchen floor.

But on Tuesday, advocate Zandile Mshololo showed Mosia pictures of blood on the floor of the living room.

"So, how come there was no blood in the kitchen where it is alleged that the deceased was shot and the is only blood stains in the lounge where he was not shot at?"

Mshololo asked Mosia whether he tried to follow a trail of blood between the house and Meyiwa's car that he was put into when he was being taken to the hospital. The sergeant said he did not.

The defence also accused Mosia of lying about the processing of exhibits from the murder scene and tampering with evidence.

Last week, Mosia told the court that the exhibits he collected on the scene of Meyiwa's murder on the day after the crime, could not be handed in to the appropriate clerk for processing because it was a weekend.

He said that was why he kept the exhibits in his personal safe.

But on Tuesday, advocate Mshololo pointed out that on 27 October 2014, the day after Meyiwa's death, was in fact a Monday.

Mosia apologised to the court, saying he got his days mixed up. He said the crime scene took day and night to process and so he left exhibits in his personal safe.

Court adjourned earlier on Tuesday due to the malfunctioning of the court's recording system.