Nkoana-Mashabane: Latest crime stats paint daunting picture of SA

Police Minister Bheki Cele and South African Police Service (SAPS) management briefed the police portfolio committee on the fourth quarter crime stats last week.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on Monday said that the latest crime stats painted a daunting picture of South Africa.

Cele said February and March 2022 were especially brutal for women and children as the murder, attempted murder and assault of women, all recorded double-digit increases.

Nkoana-Mashabane said that she was outraged and concerned about the war being waged on women and children.



She said that the uncomfortable reality was that there was no place in society where women and children were spared from the pandemic of gender-based violence and femicide.

The minister said that for South Africa to fully address the scourge, a passive approach could no longer be taken but instead coordinated responses across all spheres of society needed to be strengthened.

Nkoana-Mashabane said that while current statistics painted a horrific picture of violence within homes and communities, the unfortunate reality was that there were many who continued to suffer from extreme forms of violence in silence.

Of the more than 6,000 people killed between January and March, around 900 were women and 306 were children.

The SAPS recorded more than 10,800 rape cases during this period, with almost half of these cases taking place at the home of the victim or the rapist.