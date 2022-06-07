Nigeria's ruling party braces for key primaries

Frontrunners among the 23 candidates include former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former transport minister Rotimi Amaechi and Senate president Ahmad Lawan.

LAGOS, Nigeria - More than 2,300 delegates from Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party converged on the capital Abuja ahead of a key primary election on Tuesday.

Vying to lead Africa's most populous country, the winner will face Atiku Abubakar, 75, of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) among others in the February 25, 2023 poll.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who steps down next year after reaching his constitutional limit of two terms in office, was expected to attend the convention later Tuesday.

Buhari, who is the leader of the party, has not declared support for any candidate and instructed APC members to "allow the delegates to decide."

"Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections," he said last week.

Heavy security was deployed in central Abuja and the streets were gridlocked as hundreds of APC supporters wearing the party colours of green, white and red walked to the venue.

The primaries started on Monday, two days after gunmen killed at least 21 people in an attack on a church in the southwest -- a reminder that security in the elections will be a major issue.

The results of the primary are officially scheduled to be unveiled by 2100 GMT, when the victor is due to make an acceptance speech.

The PDP held its primary election on May 28 and 29.