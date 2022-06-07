NICD working with WHO, Unicef to respond to measles outbreak in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday said that it was working with the World Health Organization and Unicef to investigate and respond to the measles outbreak in Gauteng.

The Health Department on Monday reported three cases in Tshwane and one on the West Rand.

The NICD is urging parents and caregivers to ensure that their children’s vaccinations are up to date.

Public health surveillance and response head, Michelle Groome, said: “Non-pharmaceutical measures such as social distancing and hand washing might not be sufficient to prevent transmission of measles virus. However, measles is preventable through a safe and preventable vaccine. We urge caregivers and mothers to ensure that children are up to date with their routine vaccinations according to South Africa’s EPI programme and international programme on immunisation.”