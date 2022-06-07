New Zealand lose de Grandhomme for rest of England series

After the 35-year-old bowled only 3.5 overs in England's second innings in the first Test, a scan revealed a tear to his right heel.

LONDON - All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of New Zealand's Test series against England with a heel injury, the Black Caps said on Monday.

New Zealand lost the Test at Lord's by five wickets on Sunday to go 1-0 down in the three-match series.

Coach Gary Stead said de Grandhomme would need 10 to 12 weeks to recover.

"It's a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series," said Stead.

"He's a massive part of our Test side and we'll certainly miss him."

De Grandhomme will be replaced in the squad by Michael Bracewell, 31, who was already with the squad for the first Test as cover for Henry Nichols.

"It's great to be able to call on someone like Michael who's been with the squad for the past month and is match ready."

Bracewell, the nephew of former New Zealand Test players Brendan and John Bracewell, played three one-day internationals against the Netherlands earlier this year but has yet to make his Test debut.

The second Test in the three-match series begins at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.